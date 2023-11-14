Stolen Police Vehicle Used To Run Errands, Go Shopping In DC (Video)

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department were able to track down a stolen University of the District of Columbia (UDC) police vehicle from campus, but the wanted man caught on camera taking it remains at large.

While officers were attempting to track both he and the truck down on Nov. 10, the wanted man used his new ride to go shopping and run some errands, which were caught on camera in video released by investigators on Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, the man can be seen perusing a local box store, picking up some paper towels, an appliance and laundry detergent before heading out of the building and casually loading up the stolen truck and taking off.

No information about the suspect has been released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the man has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

