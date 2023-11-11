Officers Track Down Stolen Police Vehicle In DC, Suspect Still At Large

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday as they attempt to locate a man who managed to steal a University of the District of Columbia (UDC) police vehicle from campus, authorities say.

The theft was reported at around 3:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

"On Friday, a UDC Police Cruiser was reported stolen from the Van Ness Campus," school officials said in a statement on Friday afternoon. "The University is cooperating with the MPD investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available."

Police were fortuitously able to track down the marked stolen vehicle grey 2023 Ford Explorer later on Friday, though the suspect who allegedly took it remains at large after being caught on a surveillance camera.

There have now been 6,055 reported motor vehicle thefts as of Saturday, Nov. 11 in DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, up from 3,034 at the same time last year, representing a 100 percent year-to-year increase.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.