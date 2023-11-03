Silver ALERT: 89-Year-Old George Boswell Reported Missing In Cecil County

Maryland State Police issued an alert on Friday morning for George Ronald Boswell, who has a cognitive impairment and has ben reported missing by friends and family.

Boswell was described as being 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds with white hair and glasses. He was last seen at around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 in Thomas Jefferson Terrace in Elkton wearing gray sweatpants, a blue sweater, brown slippers, and a camouflage hat.

His vehicle was described as being a dark gray 2009 Nissan Altima with the Maryland license plate '1ELZ16.'

Anyone with information regarding Boswell or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Elkton Police Department by calling (410) 398-4200 or 911.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.