Second Case Of Arson Under Investigation In Maryland After Pick-Up Truck Fire

Zak Failla
The fire was intentionally set, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The fire was intentionally set, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating another intentionally set incendiary fire, the agency announced.

In Somerset County, members of the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Old State Road in Crisfield shortly after 1:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, when the owner of a 2021 GMC Canyon reported that the pick-up was on fire.

A team of six firefighters responded to the scene and were able to quickly get the flames under control within 10 minutes, though not before the fire caused approximately $10,000 in damage to the truck.

It is unclear where the fire originated, according to the fire marshal, but it was intentionally set.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 713-3780.

