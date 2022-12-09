Contact Us
Police & Fire

'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence

Zak Failla
The burned fence.
The burned fence. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced.

An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of Barclay Place in Charles County after a homeowner alerted officials to a fire that torched a gate leading into a White Plains yard.

The fire was reportedly set in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 3, but it took the homeowner several days to report it to officials.

In total, the intentional fire caused approximately $500 in damage, according to the fire marshal, and the preliminary cause was deemed “incendiary.”

“The intentionally set fire caused damage to the exterior wooden fence gate,” officials said. "The damage was discovered by the homeowner several days after the incident occurred." 

Anyone with any information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6834.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.