Contact Us
Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
Return to your home site

Menu

Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun

Nearby Sites

  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police & Fire

Pet Cat Revived, Firefighter Injured Battling Maryland Basement Blaze: Fire Marshal

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The fire was reported at 14308 Greenfieldunty. Crescent SW in Allegany County.
The fire was reported at 14308 Greenfieldunty. Crescent SW in Allegany County. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

One firefighter suffered injuries battling a basement blaze that broke out in a Maryland laundry room, though first responders were able to revive a pet cat, the state’s fire marshal said.

In Allegany County, more than four dozen members of the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Greenfield Crescent SW in Cumberland when a passerby reported a fire that had broken out inside the residence.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Officials said that it took a team of 50 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to have the fire under control, but not before it caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation after it broke out in the basement of the Allegany County home.

During the incident, a firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials noted.

Residents of the home are now being assisted by family members, according to the fire marshal, which also noted that the cat was revived by firefighters at the scene.

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.