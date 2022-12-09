Pet Cat Revived, Firefighter Injured Battling Maryland Basement Blaze: Fire Marshal

One firefighter suffered injuries battling a basement blaze that broke out in a Maryland laundry room, though first responders were able to revive a pet cat, the state’s fire marshal said.

In Allegany County, more than four dozen members of the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Greenfield Crescent SW in Cumberland when a passerby reported a fire that had broken out inside the residence.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Officials said that it took a team of 50 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to have the fire under control, but not before it caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation after it broke out in the basement of the Allegany County home.

During the incident, a firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials noted.

Residents of the home are now being assisted by family members, according to the fire marshal, which also noted that the cat was revived by firefighters at the scene.

