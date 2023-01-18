Midday Blaze Tears Thorugh Elkton Farmhouse Not Occupied In Decades

Questions are being raised in Cecil County after a historic home that has stood vacant for decades went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon.

An old farmhouse on Telegraph Road in Elkton was gutted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when a fire that remains under investigation tore through the structure, causing upwards of $250,000 in damage to the vacant dwelling.

It took a team of 40 firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company and neighboring agencies approximately two hours to get the two-alarm blaze under control, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, though no injuries were reported.

Officials said that there was no smoke alarm, fire alarm, or sprinkler present inside the Cecil County home at the time the fire broke out, though it has been vacant for at least 30 years.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Tip Line by calling (410) 386-3050.

