Fast-Moving Flames Tear Through Elkton Home: Fire Marshal

A potentially malfunctioning fire sprinkler system inside a Cecil County home may have malfunctioned and caused an Elkton home to go up in flames, officials say.

Smoke could be seen billowing through the air shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a crew of 30 firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company responded to a stretch of Sycamore Road to battle a kitchen fire that rapidly tore through the home.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before they caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home and its contents, leaving it uninhabitable.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the home was equipped with an automatic fire sprinkler system, though it is unknown if it was activated. Deputies say they will have to continue to investigate why the sprinklers malfunctioned or why they failed to activate as designed.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.