School Bus Driver Charged With DUI For Cecil County Crash Into Ditch

Authorities say that a Cecil County school bus driver has been charged with alleged impaired driving after crashing in Charlestown.

Late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 22, officials say that Rising Sun resident Susan Janet Small, 60, crashed an empty bus into a ditch near the intersection of Cecil Street and Market Street in Charlestown, according to investigators.

It is alleged, that Small, who reportedly had the smell of alcohol on her and failed sobriety tests, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, though she was heading to Charlestown Elementary School to make a pick up when she crashed, and earlier in the day transported North East High School students, according to the Cecil Whig.

According to officials, Small was charged with:

Driving under the influence of alcohol;

Driving while impaired by alcohol;

Negligent driving;

Reckless driving;

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

She was released to a family member after receiving her citations. No return court date has been announced.

