Five More Facing Charges In Felony Fourth Of July Shooting In Maryland: State Police

Five new suspects have been apprehended in connection to a fatal Fourth of July shooting in Maryland, bringing the total to nine arrests, according to state police.

In Dorchester County, Tyuane Johnson, 24, of Cambridge was shot on Monday, July 4 in the 1000 block of Cosby Lane, police said, later succumbing to his injuries after being rushed to the Dorchester General Hospital.

The autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound, officials said.

According to state police, the investigation into the fatal shooting has led to the apprehension of a total of nine suspects, including five that were announced on Friday, July 29.

Lawar Turner, 21, of Ridgely, was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and possession of a loaded handgun along with other related criminal charges.

Markeem Turner, 24, of Denton, was charged with multiple counts of first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, along with the use of a firearm in a felony crime and other related criminal charges.

Candre Meeks, 26, of Cambridge, was charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony crime and other related criminal charges.

Devon Cannon, 22, of Cambridge, was charged with registered firearm/illegal possession and handgun on a person.

Naa’il Thompson, 22, of Cambridge, was charged with registered firearm/illegal possession, loaded handgun on person, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Thompson, Cannon, and Meeks were transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center, while both Turners were transported to the Caroline County Detention Center.

Previously, four other suspects were charged for their role in the fatal shooting of Johnson. State Police investigators said that additional arrests may be made pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Maryland State Police Department by calling (443) 298-9447.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.