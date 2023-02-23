Ammunition, Grenade Found Inside Suspicious Package In Harford County: Maryland Fire Marshal

A suspicious package located in Harford County led to decisive response from first responders who unearthed several curious and questionable items inside, officials say.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, members of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad responded to the area of Philadelphia Road and Four Seasons Drive in Abington to investigate a suspicious package.

The incident led to a massive police presence in the area, and residents were ordered to stay in place and were not permitted to enter or leave the area during the investigation.

According to the fire marshal, bomb techs from the agency investigating the suspicious metal box were able to get inside the package without incident, where they discovered ammunition, an inert grenade, and a device requiring an X-Ray.

The device was rendered safe and was collected for further examination, investigators said.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office declared that the package had been safely dismantled.

It is unclear who left the package or why the box was placed in the area.

Officials from the Fire Marshal’s Office noted that while they were responding in Harford County, there was simultaneously a similar instance that required their attention in neighboring Cecil County, though the nature of that event has not been disclosed.

