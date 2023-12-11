Multi-Alarm Fire Tears Through Elkton Business Considered 'A Total Loss'

Crews were called to Tiffin Mats on Blue Ball Road at around 1 a.m. on Monday morning after being alerted to the fire, which required more than 100 firefighters from Cecil and Harford counties, as well as Pennsylvania and Delaware, approximately two hours to control, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

The business, located in the Triumph Industrial Park, was approximately 10,000-square-feet and was completely destroyed overnight.

"As the sun rises in Cecil County, Deputy State Fire Marshals are beginning better to understand last night's devastating multi-alarm fire in Elkton," officials said on Monday. "(The business) manufactures athletic sports mats, including cheer, tumbling, and folding mats."

Investigators are now being assisted by ATF and other federal agencies as they work to clear the scene and determine the origin of the fire with an assist from K9 "Blondie," which they say "is a standard operating procedure on any large-scale incident."

