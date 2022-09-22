Contact Us
Oh Happy Day: Maryland Ranks As Second Happiest State In New Study, Only Behind Hawaii

Annie DeVoe
The breakdown of America's happiest states, according to the new study. Photo Credit: WalletHub

Maryland has been ranked the happiest state in the continental U.S., only second in the nation behind Hawaii, according to a recent report by WalletHub.

The study focused on a variety of factors to determine the results, including depression rates, income growth, and unemployment rates. Past studies have found that a good balance of economic, emotional, physical, and social health all play a large role in feeling fulfilled. Maryland's ranking comes after analyzation of three categories: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment, WalletHub continues.

Emotional and physical well-being is comprised of several categories totaling up to 50 points, with work environment  and community and environment each totaling up to 25 points. Maryland ranked number 5 in the nation in emotional and physical well-being, number 24 in work environment, and number 4 in community and environment, with a total score of 62.60. To read the full report by WalletHub, click here.

