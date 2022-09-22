Oh Happy Day: Maryland Ranks As Second Happiest State In New Study, Only Behind Hawaii

Maryland has been ranked the happiest state in the continental U.S., only second in the nation behind Hawaii, according to a recent report by WalletHub.

The study focused on a variety of factors to determine the results, including depression rates, income growth, and unemployment rates. Past studies have found that a good balance of economic, emotional, physical, and social health all play a large role in feeling fulfilled. Maryland's ranking comes after analyzation of three categories: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment, WalletHub continues.

Emotional and physical well-being is comprised of several categories totaling up to 50 points, with work environment and community and environment each totaling up to 25 points. Maryland ranked number 5 in the nation in emotional and physical well-being, number 24 in work environment, and number 4 in community and environment, with a total score of 62.60. To read the full report by WalletHub, click here.

