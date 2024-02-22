Fair 28°

Keno Camaraderie Lands Elkton Man $100K Lottery Win

A Cecil County man who says he likes to play Keno for its camaraderie is feeling lucky after winning a six-figure prize on a Maryland Lottery scratcher.

The Elkton man is rolling in cash after the big Maryland Lottery win.

The Elkton resident had been playing Keno recently at Xtreme Gas on North Bridge Street, and just before he left, he decided to pick up a pair of scratch-off tickets. 

It was a $100,000 decision.

He says that he doesn't play many such games, but decided to take a shot. The first $100,000 CA$H ticket came up blank, but the second provided what was described as "an eye-popping surprise." 

"I saw all these zeroes," he mused. "I never thought I'd see a day like that." 

The family man tried to call his wife and others on his way home, but she was the only one who picked up to hear the happy news.

His wife added that the call was initially a bit awkward because the winner wanted to share the news with all of them, but when he disclosed the big win, she said that "(her) knees buckled." 

With the newfound cash, the happy couple plans to pay of some student loans, help finance an upcoming family vacation, and possibly toward a down payment for an investment property.

