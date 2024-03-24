Gage Myers played basketball and baseball for Gloucester City High School, records show. He graduated in 2023.

"Gage was a wonderful young man with a kind heart and handsome, infectious smile," the school said, sharing a memorial GoFundMe.

The school also said that 2022 graduate Rylee McNee, was the 19-year-old passenger airlifted in the crash. The two had celebrated their second anniversary as a couple last month, according to a social media post.

"We ask that you keep all families in your thoughts & prayers," the school said. "Our counselors will be available to students and staff in each building tomorrow morning."

"It was an honor to be able to coach Gage," Greg Galbraith commented on the GoFundMe. "We all will miss his smile and positive energy he brought everyday."

Myers was in a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic that rear-ended a 2016 Toyota Highlander, which then rear-ended a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on the northbound side of I-95 in North East (Cecil County) around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Maryland State Police said.

Traffic had been stopped along the highway for a previous crash, police said.

Myers died at the scene while McNee was transported by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Medical Center in Delaware for treatment of her injuries.

The Highland driver, a woman, and a juvenile male passenger were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A female juvenile passenger in the Toyota Highlander was taken by ambulance to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware for treatment of her injuries.

Northbound I-95 was closed for just less than four hours following the crash.

Click here to donate to the Myers family.

