Fire May Have Been Caused By Homeless Seeking Refuge In Cecil County Shed, Investigators Say

In Elkton, crews were called to Mallard Court at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, to battle a blaze that broke out in the back of a property and spread to two neighboring homes.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, and left 10 people displaced who are being assisted by friends and the American Red Cross. It took firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames knocked down.

Other nearby homes also sustained minor smoke and water damage, according to investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The occupants were able to safely return after power was restored by utility crews.

"Residents told investigators they have recently observed homeless people take refuge within the shed and had possibly attempted to run electric extension cords to it," officials said. "Investigators also can not rule out discarded smoking material or a campfire as possible causes."

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the fire has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 386-3050.

