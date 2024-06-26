Fire At Vacant Home Known To Have Trespassers In Cecil County Under Investigation

Dozens of firefighters responded at around 2:40 a.m. on June 26 to a home on Stevenson Road in North East, when a passerby reported the fire.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the blaze started in a bedroom on the second floor of the home, which has been vacant for several years.

Crews quickly were able to knock down the flames on Wednesday morning, but not before it caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

