Fire At Vacant Home Known To Have Trespassers In Cecil County Under Investigation

A home that has been vacant for years and is known to house trespassers at times in Cecil County was found fully engulfed by firefighters on Wednesday morning.

385 Stevenson Road in North East

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Dozens of firefighters responded at around 2:40 a.m. on June 26 to a home on Stevenson Road in North East, when a passerby reported the fire.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the blaze started in a bedroom on the second floor of the home, which has been vacant for several years.

Crews quickly were able to knock down the flames on Wednesday morning, but not before it caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

