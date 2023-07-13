Disappearing PA Truck Driver Missing For Month After Abandoned Tractor-Trailer Found In MD

Jason Marcus Pearson, 42, was reported missing by friends and family on Tuesday, June 13, and a renewed call to track him down was issued a month later by the Black and Missing Foundation, which released new information about his unexpected disappearance in Cecil County.

The Scranton native was last seen shortly before midnight on June 13 near the Smithfield Food Distribution Center in the 2800 block of Principio Parkway in North East.

His tractor-trailer was later found abandoned near the distribution center, but Pearson has not been heard from since.

Pearson was described as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what he was last wearing, though investigators noted that he has a mark under his right eye near his nose.

No additional information was provided by the family.

Anyone with information regarding Pearson or his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or alert their local police department.

