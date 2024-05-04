Jordan Maurice Peregoy was arrested and is being held behind bars following a months-long investigation into the possession and distribution of child porn.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, in February, the probe was launched, and it was later determined that Peregoy was allegedly sharing and possessing the illicit materials.

On Thursday, May 2, officials said that detectives from the sheriff's office and members of the Carroll County Crisis Response Team executed a search warrant that led to Peregoy's arrest.

The Westminster native was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Peregoy was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he was held without bond after his initial appearance with the District Court Commissioner.

