Suicidal Man Kept Shotgun Under Toddler's Crib In Taneytown: Police

On Sunday night, officers from the Taneytown Police Department on patrol on Baumgardner Avenue say that they heard gunshots in the area of Roth Avenue, and were later advised about an active domestic incident involving an armed suspect on Chestnut Court.

According to police, upon arrival, they came into contact with a man walking out of a home, and he initially resisted officers' commands before complying and being taken into custody without further incident, though he advised that he was suicidal and fired to the weapon in an attempt to kill himself.

While speaking with responding officers, the man advised that there was a shotgun stored under his 2-year-old's bed, which led to the recovery of a cardboard box was then found under the crib, which contained an Akdal Arms LLC 12-gauge pump shotgun.

Officers also observed a detachable 30 round magazine for a SKS which was recovered from the couch in the living room area of the home.

It was later determined that the suicidal man was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous weapons-related conviction.

Investigators also recovered a Norenco SKS rifle with a detachable drum magazine containing 68 rounds, 23 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition, as well as, a Akdal Arms LLC Tokarev Silah Sanayl 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

Neither weapon was registered in Maryland, and a Taneytown Police Department spokesperson said that "the Norenco SKS is classified as an Assault Weapon and has been banned from transfer and/or importation in Maryland since 2013," and the seized drum magazine is also banned in the state.

No injuries were reported.

The department did not identify the suspect, and the case has been forward to Child Protective Services, which is conducting its own investigation.

The man was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Possession of an assault weapon;

Illegal possession of ammo;

Possession of a detached magazine with more than 10 rounds;

Two counts of rifle or shotgun possession by a prohibited person.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

