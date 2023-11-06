'Unimaginable:' Teen Boy, Aunt, Grandparents Killed In New Windsor Crash

New Windsor resident Charles Black III, 72, was driving a Chevy Equinox late on Saturday afternoon in Westminster when he was involved in a fatal crash with a pick-up truck that claimed the lives of three others in Carroll County on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Black was driving when he was involved in a three-vehicle crash that also left New Windsor residents Barbara Black, 69, and Debbie Hill, 63, dead. Two other passengers, Gage Black 17, and Philip Ceresa, 15, were both airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where the former later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Following the crash, a fundraiser was set up on behalf of their families, which raised more than $20,000 in less than 24 hours as friends and well-wishers rally to support them.

"(On Saturday), our community suffered an unimaginable tragedy and loss," organizers of a GoFundMe wrote. "Due to injuries sustained in an accident Heather's family and our community lost (four) amazing people: Charles Black III, his wife Barbara Black, his wife’s sister Debbie Hill and their grandson Gage Black. In an effort to help with burial costs, we are asking the community for their help."

Information about donations by mail and funeral information is expected to be released by the family moving forward.

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

