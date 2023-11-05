Teen Boy, Family Members Among 4 Dead In Violent New Windsor Crash

Charles Black III, 72, of New Windsor, was heading west on Liberty Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, when Austin Walker, 25, of Westminster, struck the vehicle from behind, Maryland State Police said.

The impact sent the Chevy into the eastbound lanes, where it was struck by a Ford F-350.

Black and two of his passengers, Barbara Black, 69, and Debbie Hill, 63, both of New Windsor, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy identified as Gage Black was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died. A 15-year-old New Windsor boy was also airlifted to the hospital.

The Ford driver, a 59-year-old Mr. Airy man, was taken to Carroll Hospital in Westminster for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators do not believe that impaired driving was a factor in this crash.

All lanes on westbound Liberty Road were closed for the investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are assisting with road closures.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.