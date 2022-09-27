Winfield Elementary School Evacuated Due To Possible HVAC Fire (DEVELOPING)

Students were evacuated from a Maryland elementary school on Tuesday morning for a reported fire, officials said.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, crews from the Sykesville Fire Department responded to Windfield Elementary School on Carlson Lane in Windsor Mill, where there was a report of smoke in the lobby.

As a precaution, the school was evacuated to allow firefighters to battle a possible HVAC unit fire, according to the Sykesville Fire Department.

No other details have been released. It is unclear what potentially caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

