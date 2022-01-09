Contact Us
Police & Fire

Two-Alarm Fire At Used Auto Parts Store In Carroll County Causes $400K In Damages

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Chaz's Used Auto Parts And Towing
Chaz's Used Auto Parts And Towing Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A fast-moving two-alarm fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as it tore through a used auto parts store in Maryland.

The Maryland Fire Marshal announced that a fire at Chaz’s Auto Parts in the 6000 block of Taneytown Pike in Carroll County is under investigation after it caused approximately $400,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $200,000 to the contents of the shop) in damages.

It took a team of 50 firefighters from the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company an estimated 45 minutes to put out the two-alarm blaze, which sparked from the inside of the building and was first reported by a passerby.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke conditions, which could be seen billowing out of the auto parts shop's windows. It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Photos of the scene from the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company can be found here.

Neither a smoke alarm nor sprinkler was present, according to the fire marshal.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

