Pellets Placed Near Heater Spark Fire In Maryland Shopping Plaza

An off-duty firefighter helped keep the damage to a minimum in Maryland after a blaze broke out in an Allegany County shopping plaza.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Bedford Road firefighter passing by the Bowling Green Plaza on McMullen Highway in Cumberland noticed a fire and jumped into action, according to officials.

The firefighter was able to minimize the damage with an extinguisher until crews from the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department were able to respond and knock down the flames within minutes.

It took a team of 15 firefighters an estimated five minutes to get the flames knocked down, and the damage was contained to approximately $4,000, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire was ultimately determined to be pellets that were placed near a baseboard heater that automatically turned on due to a drop in temperatures overnight.

No injuries were reported.

