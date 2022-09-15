Mini Cooper Destroyed By Early Morning Maryland Fire

A blaze that gutted a Mini Cooper in Maryland is under investigation, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

In Talbot County, members of the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department responded to Blueberry Acres Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a neighbor reported that the vehicle was up in flames.

It took a team of 11 firefighters from the agency a half-hour to get the fire under control in St. Michaels, but not before the interior and exterior of the vehicle were destroyed, causing thousands of dollars in damage for the car owner.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which began inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire has been asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 822-7609.

