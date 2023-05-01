Gold Medal Flour Products Recalled Due To Salmonella Contamination

The company announced on Friday, April 28 a voluntary national recall of 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the 5-pound bag product, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

No other types of Gold Medal Flour are affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall.

The voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose five-pound flour;

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10-pound flour;

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose two-pound flour;

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose five-pound flour.

Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour.

Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands, and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains.

The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the US.

Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

