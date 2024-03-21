Fast-Moving Porch Fire Causes $500K In Damage To Westminster Home

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, members of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company and other nearby departments responded to the 1800 block of Ships Quarters Court, where an occupant inside the home reported the fire.

It took nearly four dozen firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames under control, but not before it caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage for the homeowners.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.