BMW Issues 'Do Not Drive' Warning For Certain Models Due To Potentially Deadly Airbags

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued an alert on Thursday, May 4, advising that BMW has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning that pertains to nearly 100,000 vehicles that were produced between 2000 and 2006.

Vehicles included in the new order were already subject to a previous recall for defective Takata air bags, which have caused headaches for automakers for years.

According to the NHTSA, the BMW vehicles in question are some of the oldest air bags under recall and they have “an extremely high probability of failing during a crash.”

Inflators could rupture, metal fragments could be ejected toward a driver’s face, and potentially kill or “leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.”

“If you own one of these vehicles and still have an open Takata air bag recall, do not drive it until this urgent, lifesaving recall has been completed,” officials said. “Replacement parts are available now for free for this recall.

“These vehicles are 17 to 22 years old, and the risk to vehicle occupants is dire.”

NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said that “if you have a model year 2000-2006 BMW with a recalled Takata air bag, get it repaired immediately – for free.

“These inflators are two decades old now and, with every day that passes, they become even more dangerous as they can rupture even in a minor crash.”

Models included in the recall includes 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3, 2000-2003 5 Series (E39) including M5, and 2000-2004 X5s (E53) equipped with certain driver’s front airbag inflators manufactured by Takata.

Replacement parts are currently available, according to officials. Owners of vehicles subject to the recall are being “urged” to contact their dealership or BMW customer service to schedule a free repair and tow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.