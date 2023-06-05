Barricaded Man Killed Confronting Maryland State Police Troopers In Carroll County

The situation began at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, when state police troopers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Liberty Road in Eldensburg to assist a suicidal man who was allegedly under the influence.

Police say that the man - whose name has not been released pending the ongoing investigation - called into a crisis hotline threatening to kill himself, claiming that he had a gun and was intoxicated, though it was never specified what he had taken.

Responding troopers attempted to make contact with the man, who was initially unresponsive, and a barricade was declared, prompting a call to a SWAT negotiation team, officials said.

The barricade ended at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, when the man reportedly came to the front door of the home with a dark object in his hand that was pointed toward troopers, one of whom shot the man.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. A gun was recovered at the scene by investigators.

According to the AG, the identities of the trooper involved and victim are expected to be released within 48 hours, pending the office’s investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

