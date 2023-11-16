20+ Cats Contribute To Difficult Conditions For Firefighters Battling Finksburg Fire: Officials

On Wednesday afternoon, first responders were called to a home in the 4300 block of Poole Lane in Finksburg, but were met by many obstacles as they worked to battle the rapidly spreading blaze.

According to fire officials, "the house presented challenges due to belongings in the house and more than 20 cats, one dog, and several birds."

The dog was rescued and several cats either were brought out or scattered on their own away from the flames, though there was no information about the birds on Thursday morning.

It has not been determined if any pets perished in the fire.

Officials also noted that the property was at the end of Poole Road, which narrows to one lane, and the home had a lengthy driveway, increasing the degree of difficulty for firefighters, who had to pull out all the tricks in their book to get the flames under control.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal, though the cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation. No injuries were reported.

First responders were praised for their work following the fire, especially considering the tricky conditions.

"We share a driveway with this family," one neighbor posted on Facebook. "There were so many firefighters, so many trucks, and they all worked so well together. It could have been so much worse. We are so blessed to live so close to an amazing fire company."

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.