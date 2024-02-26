Partly Cloudy 57°

Tractor-Trailers Torched During Two-Alarm Blaze Outside Maryland Business: Fire Marshal

It took first responders more than an hour to knock down the flames that left five tractor-trailers in Maryland torched by a two-alarm blaze that broke out in one of the trucks. 

The trucks were torched in Talbot County.

Fire crews were called to a Talbot County business park in the 29000 block of Air Park Drive in Easton on Friday afternoon, where an employee at T and T Trucking reported seeing smoke and flames inside one of the vehicles.

The Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area, and a second alarm was called, but firefighters were able to declare the situation under control within approximately an hour and 20 minutes, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

In total, it is estimated that more than six dozen firefighters responded to the business, and the fire caused an estimated $150,000 to the five Mack trucks.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

