State Police Locate Mercedes Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Maryland

Maryland State Police investigators have identified and located a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy near a busy intersection in Worcester County, authorities announced, though no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the crash led state police investigators to a 2011 black Mercedes sedan that was reportedly involved in the fatal incident.

It was located at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 outside a Worcester County residence, police said, noting that “the damages on the (vehicle) match the suspected damages consistent with the crash and the evidence left at the scene.”

No suspects have been identified. The Mercedes was towed to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for processing.

A 14-year-old Ocean Pines resident was pronounced dead at Atlantic General Hospital after being struck by a driver at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 11, police said.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Grays Corner Road and Riddle Lane in Berlin on Monday night, where there was a reported crash involving a pedestrian who was involved in a hit-and-run.

The preliminary investigation determined that the teen - whose name has not been released - was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road when he was struck returning to a passenger vehicle, according to state police. As he was crossing the road, he was hit by the Mercedes, whose driver sped away from the scene.

Maryland State Police continue searching for the driver who was operating the Mercedes involved in the fatal crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information regarding the suspect vehicle has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the Berlin Barracks by calling (410) 641-3101 or Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (410) 819-4721.

