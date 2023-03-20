Maryland State Police Searching For Shooting Suspect Months After 2022 Murder

Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Craig Polk, Jr. last year.

In February 2022, Polk was reported missing, and human remains that were found in May that year on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury ultimately were identified as the missing man’s body.

Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office were the first to arrive at the scene before the investigation was taken over by the Maryland State Police Department, which issued an alert on Monday, March 20 as their search for Polk’s killer continues.

Following the grisly discovery of Polk’s body, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore was able to identify him, and the death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.

No other information has been provided by investigators.

The murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding a possible shooting suspect or who has information about the investigation has been asked to contact Maryland State Police detectives by calling (410) 430-1556.

