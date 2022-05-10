Contact Us
Police & Fire

Human Remains Found In Maryland Spark Homicide Investigation: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Craig Polk Jr., 23
Craig Polk Jr., 23 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting following the discovery of the remains of a man who was last seen on Feb. 25, in Wicomico County, authorities say.

The body of Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury was discovered on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to MDSP. 

His death was ruled a homicide after medical examiners in Baltimore determined he was killed by a gunshot, said Maryland State Police.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

