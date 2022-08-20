Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff

A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County.

Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began coordinating a plan with the goal of taking the man into custody as safely as possible, officials said, and throughout the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20, several attempts at negotiations were made, however, Garraway suddenly fired at officers, who fired back.

Officers then discharged their weapons striking Garraway, according to the sheriff. Officers were able to safely exit the home.

Emergency service teams rendered aid to Garraway, who was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in stable condition.

These agencies and units responded to the scene:

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT), Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), and specially trained officers with the Conflict Management Team (CMT);

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Team (EST);

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (EST).

No charges have been announced.

The investigation is now being handled by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office after the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted.

Additional details are expected to be released.

