Owings resident Austin Page Catterton, 25, was arrested following a high-speed pursuit with deputies that went on despite his girlfriend "begging him to stop the motorcycle," according to officials.

According to the sheriff's office, on Sunday, May 26, a deputy spotted Catterton speeding in the northbound lanes of Route 4 in Prince Frederick, but when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Catterton sped away at speeds approaching and exceeding 100 mph.

Deputies lost track of Catterton, but he was later spotted on the same bike passing Mt. Harmony Elementary turning into the southbound lanes of Route 4 in the area of Briscoes Turn Road, at which point he lost control and his girlfriend was thrown from the motorcycle.

"Deputies stopped to assist the female passenger who was evaluated and transported to Capital Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office reported.

"Investigation revealed the female was begging her boyfriend to stop the motorcycle but he refused to do so and refused to let her get off."

Catterton was later identified as the driver, and deputies responding to his Owings home found him hiding in a truck bed in a garage, which also housed the suspect motorcycle.

He was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where Catterton was charged with kidnapping and failure to obey a reasonable or lawful order of a law enforcement officer.

