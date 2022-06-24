'Incendiary' Truck Fire Being Investigated In Calvert County: Fire Marshal

A suspicious pickup truck fire is under investigation in Calvert County, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Friday, June 24.

In St. Leonard, fire crews were alerted by a passerby that a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was on fire shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, officials said.

First responders were dispatched to the area of Parran Road and Bond Street, where they found the truck fully engulfed by flames that originated inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle, according to the initial investigation.

It took 10 firefighters from the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, leaving the truck with extensive interior and exterior damage, investigators said.

The preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be incendiary, and remains under investigation, according to the fire marshal.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and the fire did an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6835

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.