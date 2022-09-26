Drug Dealer Sentenced For Violating Probation, Crack Cocaine Possession In Calvert County

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars after being busted with crack cocaine by police investigating a separate incident, the Calvert County State’s Attorney announced.

Prince George’s County County resident Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 26 in Calvert County Circuit Court to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute cocaine, officials said, with an additional seven years for violating his probation from a 2020 assault case.

The total sentence reached 19 years, according to the state's attorney.

Police said that Wheeler was initially arrested for violating a protective order in an unrelated case and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was found to be in possession of:

$3,053.00 in cash;

58 baggies containing 16 ½ grams of crack cocaine;

One bag containing 23 grams of cocaine powder.

"Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to thank Senior State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell for her outstanding work on this case,” officials stated. “In addition to the prison sentence, the State is seeking forfeiture of the money.”

