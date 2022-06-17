Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Calvert County

Seen her?

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teen who was reported missing in Calvert County.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Friday, June 17 for 14-year-old Bella Venturini, who was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Biltmore Court in Huntingtown.

Investigators said that when she was last seen, Venturini was wearing a bright pink dress with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other descriptive information was provided by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding Venturini or her whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

