Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
Return to your home site

Menu

Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Vehicle Fire Closed All Lanes Of Traffic Along I-81 At PA/MD Border: PennDOT
News

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Calvert County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bella Venturini
Bella Venturini Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Seen her?

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teen who was reported missing in Calvert County.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Friday, June 17 for 14-year-old Bella Venturini, who was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Biltmore Court in Huntingtown.

Investigators said that when she was last seen, Venturini was wearing a bright pink dress with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other descriptive information was provided by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding Venturini or her whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.