Maryland School Closings: These Districts Have Announced Plans For Friday's Storm

The worst of the snow is expected to hit the area beginning at around 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, and lasting throughout the day, prompting schools to begin announcing closures and delays on Thursday night.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, these public schools have announced their plans - which are subject to change depending on the weather conditions:

Anne Arundel County Schools: Previously planned off-day, decision on athletics and extracurriculars are expected by noon on Friday.

Calvert County Schools: Two-hour delay;

Schools: Two-hour delay; Baltimore City Schools: Closed;

Schools: Closed; Baltimore County Schools: Closed;

Schools: Closed; Carroll County Schools: Closed;

Schools: Closed; Cecil County Schools: Closed;

Schools: Closed; Charles County Schools: Two-hour delay;

Schools: Two-hour delay; Frederick County Schools: Closed, offices open;

Schools: Closed, offices open; Harford County Schools: Closed;

Schools: Closed; Howard County Schools: Closed;

Schools: Closed; Montgomery County Schools: Closed;

Schools: Closed; Prince George's County : Closed (decision on Saturday sports to be decided);

: Closed (decision on Saturday sports to be decided); Washington County Schools: Closed.

