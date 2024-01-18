Incoming Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow To Parts Of DMV Region: Forecasters

Winter weather advisories have been issued throughout the area, beginning at around 4 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, as several inches of snow are expected to accumulate in some areas, with upwards of four inches in some DC suburbs.

The steadiest snow is expected to arrive between 6 a.m. and noon on Friday.

As a precaution, many schools in Maryland, DC, and Virginia have proactively canceled classes or ordered delays, while many government offices and agencies are also set for a snow day.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commute," the National Weather Service is cautioning. "Slow down and use caution while traveling.

"When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."

"The dry, powdery nature of the snow and cold ground will lead to immediate accumulations on the roads so that soon after the storm begins, slippery conditions will develop," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

"In some areas, a fresh coating of snow will be on the ground from an early part of the storm from Thursday."

