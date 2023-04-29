Woman Killed, Man Rushed To Surgery Following Double Shooting In Baltimore, Police Say

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 28, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim who had just arrived for treatment.

Police say that officers responded to the hospital, where they were met by a man and woman, both 28, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital by doctors, and the man was rushed into surgery. His condition was not immediately known on Saturday, April 29, according to investigators.

A crime scene was located in the 500 block of North Glover Street. No additional information about the investigation was released by the police.

Investigators have not identified a motive or suspect(s) in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

