Woman Abducted From South Baltimore Home At Knifepoint, Police Say

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking help from the community in their efforts to locate a missing 22-year-old woman who was reportedly abducted at knifepoint on Thursday.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, Jenifer Perez was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive by a man, believed to be 31-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Romero, according to investigators.

Police say that Perez was forced into a black Nissan with a Maryland license plate "3FE3303" with Rivera-Romero and a second Hispanic getaway driver. 

No additional details were provided by police. 

Anyone with information about Perez or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the department by calling (410) 396-2100.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

