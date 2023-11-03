Woman Abducted From South Baltimore Home At Knifepoint, Police Say

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, Jenifer Perez was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive by a man, believed to be 31-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Romero, according to investigators.

Police say that Perez was forced into a black Nissan with a Maryland license plate "3FE3303" with Rivera-Romero and a second Hispanic getaway driver.

No additional details were provided by police.

Anyone with information about Perez or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the department by calling (410) 396-2100.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

