Woman, 25, On Life Support, Man Dead In Baltimore Shooting

A 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were found suffering gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Guilford Avenue around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Baltimore police said.

First aid was rendered. However, the male victim was pronounced dead a short time later, and the female victim remains critical and on life support.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

