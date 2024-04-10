Dimeka Thornton, 37, of Windsor Mill, was operating an Acura TSX when she was struck by a driver in a stolen car in the outer loop, on the ramp to Exit 18 to Liberty Road around 12:15 a.m. Monday, April 8, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said in a release.

Just prior to the crash, officers were patrolling near the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue in Windsor Mill when they saw a car reported stolen in a hotel parking lot, officials said. A man then got into the car and drove for several minutes, disregarding officers' demands to stop, the AG's office said.

During the pursuit, the man drove onto oncoming traffic along the the exit ramp of the I-695 outer loop just before Exit 18, hitting Thornton's vehicle head-on, officials said.

Officers did not follow the car onto the exit ramp. Both Thornton and the car thief were hospitalized, where Thornton was pronounced dead.

The alleged car thief remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were injured.

The five Baltimore County Police officers involved in the pursuit were identified as Sergeant Ferguson, a 19-year veteran; Officer Daley, a 17-year veteran; Officer Marrero, a 7-year veteran; Officer Hadel, a 7-year veteran; and Officer Creter, a 4-year veteran.

Condolences poured in for Thornton.

"You were one of the most kind hearted ppl I’ve ever known and I won’t ever forget the kindness and the laughs together," Shaun Christensen i said on Facebook. "We shared throughout the years. Till we meet again."

"Bro my heart literally just broke 💔💔💔💔 life is so unfair," Joshua Morton writes. "RIP I love you Dimeka Thornton I swear the worst shit happens to the best people…my prayers go out to all of the family and everyone hurt by this!!!!"

The incident was investigated by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.