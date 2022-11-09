Here's What To Expect From Tropical Storm Nicole As It Approaches Maryland

Tropical Storm Nicole is slowly strengthening into a hurricane as it makes landfall in the south, but it could be until Friday when the DMV area feels its effects.

The National Weather Service is advising residents in Maryland and Virginia to enjoy the sunny skies of the past few days, because come Friday morning, they are likely to be replaced by whipping winds and drenching rain.

Meteorologists say that sustained winds approaching 70 mph were reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the center of the storm is now expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 before the region begins to feel its effects.

“Heavy rainfall, isolated severe weather, and flooding are all possible,” according to the National Weather Service.

It could represent the first November hurricane to hit the US in 37 years.

In the DMV area, between one and two inches of rain have been predicted by officials, with isolated threats for freshwater flooding and severe weather in certain parts of the region.

“A corridor of heavier rain is likely throughout the Appalachians from Virginia up to northern New England," according to AccuWeather.com. "In this zone which will extend from near Washington, DC., to the northwestern suburb of Philadelphia and the central Hudson Valley of New York, locally higher amounts are likely."

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on Wednesday, June 1, ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

