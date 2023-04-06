Hail, 70MPH Wind Gusts Could Hit Parts Of DMV Region During Incoming Storm

Wicked weather could be rolling through the DMV region as officials prepare for incoming storms that could bring whipping winds to the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued in parts of Maryland and Virginia that will last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, as wind gusts could reach 70 mph with isolated hail in select areas.

Statewide, approximately a half-inch of rain is expected, though that number could reach 2 inches in parts of the state, specifically in southern Maryland and eastern Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

“A cold front pushes toward the area later this afternoon into early evening,” pundits said. “With the front comes the increased risk for severe storms mainly in the areas along and east of I-95.

“Primary threats with any storms that form include damaging winds and large hail.”

The hazardous weather is expected to let up early on Friday, April 7, with winds dying down and isolated showers throughout the day. Temperatures will then begin rising over the weekend, hovering in the mid to upper 50s.

The complete seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service can be found here.

