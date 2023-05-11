Two-Alarm Fire Damages 10 Homes In Baltimore

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department were called to the 800 block of Union Avenue, where there was a fire showing from a two-story home that spread to neighboring properties, prompting the second alarm.

One person as injured during the blaze and was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of minor burns.

Officials say that a total of 10 homes were affected by the fire, though some were only damaged by smoke. It was declared under control before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Traffic was still impacted early on Thursday morning while crews remained at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.