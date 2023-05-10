Train Takes Out Tractor-Trailers In CSX Crash Reported In Rosedale (DEVELOPING)

Police confirmed shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, that a CSX train collided with two tractor-trailers, sending at least one of the drivers to the hospital.

Hazmat crews and members of the Baltimore County Fire Department were all called to the 7500 block of Lake Drive in Rosedale to help with the investigation.

The incident led to a temporary closure of the tracks in the area.

It is unclear why the trucks were on the tracks at the time they were struck.

No additional information was released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.